Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu’s 66th birthday celebration was a heartwarming event, with 7,000 widows gathering at the state library complex in Calabar to show their appreciation for his leadership and support.

The governor’s commitment to vulnerable groups, particularly widows, was highlighted during the event.

While emphasising the importance of women in society, Governor Otu said without women’s support, he and his team wouldn’t have made it to the Government House.

He warned extortionists who trouble widows in marketplaces, promising to devise a means to receive complaints and ensure that those extorting money from widows return what they’ve taken.

In her remarks, the leader of widows in the state, Mrs. Uduak Spencer, expressed gratitude for the governor’s kindness, saying it was rare for leaders to prioritise widows’ welfare.

Another widow, Mrs. Felicia Eyaba, praised the governor for celebrating his birthday with them, saying,

“Widows are the least persons to be remembered. Here you are celebrating with us. You have done well.”