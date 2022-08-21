Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State at the weekend granted approval to the request made by the Oha Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South local government area of the state for the creation of Ndioke Ibagwa-Aka autonomous community.

Ugwuanyi gave the approval when the people of Oha Ibagwa-Aka community visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to thank him for the appointment of their son, Comrade Dr. Peter Andy Omeje, as a commissioner in his cabinet as well as his achievements in the areas of peace building, security, infrastructural development, education, health, human resources development, women and youth empowerment.

The people of Ibagwa-Aka also paid glowing tributes to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, stressing that the medical university is one of the landmark achievements the governor will be indelibly remembered for.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Prof. Ikenna Omeje stated that this is the first time in the history of Enugu State that an indigene of Ibagwa-Aka was appointed a commissioner, expressing profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx.

Prof. Omeje added that the people of Ibagwa-Aka are equally delighted at the ongoing road construction in the community, adding that they are impressed that the standard of the road project will stand the test of time.