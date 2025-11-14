Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law the bill establishing Gaya Polytechnic, marking what the government described as “a significant milestone” in efforts to expand access to tertiary education across the state.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The signing ceremony was held at the Government House, Kano, with the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Bello Butubutu, present after formally handing over the bill to the governor for assent.

The statement revealed that Governor Yusuf, in company of the Deputy Governor, praised the cooperation between the executive and the legislature. He expressed “satisfaction with the smooth legislative process” and commended the Assembly leadership for their role in “strengthening the state’s educational infrastructure.”

He said the new institution will open more opportunities for young people to gain practical and technical skills needed for economic development, adding that “the establishment of Gaya Polytechnic will create new opportunities for young people to acquire practical skills and technical knowledge essential for economic development.”

According to Dawakin Tofa, the new polytechnic aligns with the administration’s broader plan of ensuring “accessible and affordable education while boosting local economies across the senatorial zones.”