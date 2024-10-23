Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants after receiving the highly anticipated report from the state’s Minimum Wage Committee.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Tuesday.

The committee, led by Usman Bala, Special Adviser to the Governor on State Affairs, reviewed and recommended improvements to the state’s minimum wage structure.

During the report presentation, Governor Yusuf expressed strong confidence in the committee’s work, acknowledging their thorough research and comprehensive consultations.

He emphasised that their recommendations would help the government implement economically viable and sustainable policies.

“We chose this committee because we believe in their ability to provide valuable insights and innovative ideas for moving forward,” the governor stated.

Governor Yusuf reassured civil servants of his administration’s dedication to fulfilling the campaign promises, mainly about improving their welfare.

He called for patience as the government carefully reviews the committee’s recommendations to ensure they comply with constitutional guidelines.

The governor further noted that the final decision on the report will be made public next week, and he asked for understanding from all parties as the process moves forward.

Committee Chairman Usman Bala explained that the recommendations were crafted carefully considering Kano’s current economic conditions.

He expressed confidence that the proposed wage structure would be durable and sustainable for the state and positively impact civil servants’ financial stability.