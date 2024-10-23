Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, earlier today, participated in the National Cybercrime Summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Organized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC) and the European Union, the summit focused on enhancing digital skills as a strategy to combat cybercrime.

The event, had as its theme, “Alternative to Cybercrime: Optimizing Cyber Skills for National Development”, as a demonstration of commitment to building digital resilience and ensuring a secure online environment for sustainable national development.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, officially inaugurated the summit and launched a new Rapid Response Centre to address cybercrime emergencies.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the importance of collaboration in combating the growing threat of cybercrime.

The governor commended EFCC for organising the National Cybercrime Summit, recognizing the event as a timely initiative toward addressing the growing challenge of cybercrime.

He emphasized the importance of multi-level cooperation, including leveraging technology and youth involvement, to promote positive alternatives to cyber activities.

“We appreciate the EFCC for bringing this important issue to the forefront. My government is ready to partner in this endeavour, because we recognize that combating cybercrime requires partnership.

“We need to work together with the federal government, EFCC, and other relevant bodies to address this global challenge. Our youths must also be involved, as they are both the drivers of technology and the leaders of tomorrow.”

The summit brought together prominent figures, including the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Governors of Katsina and Zamfara, members of the National Assembly, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Saad Abubakar III, and other traditional rulers and diplomats.