The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Monday, visited Tsanyawa and Shanono local government areas of the State to assess the security situation following recent bandit attacks in their communities.

The governor, who was accompanied by heads of security agencies in the state and top government officials, described the attacks as “unacceptable,” assuring residents that his administration would deploy every necessary measure to end the menace.

Advertisement

Addressing troops stationed in the affected areas, Governor Yusuf pledged the full support of the state government to security personnel, including the provision of welfare, logistics and all resources required to restore peace and safeguard lives and property.

He also condoled with families of those who lost their lives during the attacks and expressed optimism that victims being held in captivity would soon regain their freedom.

According to the governor, his administration remained committed to working closely with security agencies to ensure lasting peace in the affected communities and across the state.

“We will not relent in our efforts to protect the lives and property of our people. By the grace of God, this security challenge will soon be resolved and normalcy restored,” the governor assured.