The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has sympathised with the people and government of Zamfara State on the road explosion in which six persons reportedly died.

The Forum, in a statement personally signed by its chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the incident, which the police have blamed on the Lakurawa terrorist group, was a cowardly attempt to inflict collateral harm on the people.

The statement read: “We condemn the development in its entirely, and wholeheartedly throw our weight behind the efforts of the Nigerian military to rout these violent, criminal elements from our land,” the Forum says in a statement on Thursday.

“As the security agencies finish off these elements, we call for improved vigilance and prompt report of suspicious activities to the authorities. This is necessary for the good of all.

“The Forum commiserates with Governor Dauda Lawal and families of the victims on the sad incident, and prays to God to admit the victims to paradise.”