Ahead of the Saturday November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, sensitive election materials for the conduct of the poll on Monday arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that ballot papers, results sheets and other sensitive materials crucial to the conduct of the poll arrived at the CBN Akure Office in the afternoon on Monday.

According to a source, the sensitive materials which were transported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), were received by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the presence of armed security agencies.

Confirming the delivery, spokesperson for INEC in the state, Mr Temitope Akanmu, disclosed that the distribution of the sensitive materials would commence by Thursday.

Akanmu assured the leader of all political parties participating in the election that they would be invited to the state headquarters of CBN for an inspection and assessment of the materials before their distribution to the different local government areas of the state.

INEC spokesperson said, “So, by Thursday, we would commence its distribution after the party leaders have inspected the materials in the presence of INEC and security agents.”