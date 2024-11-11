Families of patients at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, have protested against persistent power outages plaguing the medical institution.

During the protest, members of the hospital’s Public Relations Office attempted to engage in dialogue with the families advocating for their loved ones.

They explained that the ongoing power challenges were beyond the control of the hospital staff, emphasising that they, too, share in the frustration of the situation.

Despite these attempts at communication, many protesters expressed anger and helplessness, citing harrowing instances where patients’ lives have been put at risk due to erratic power supply.

The protest highlights a significant issue within the healthcare system, where reliable electricity was crucial for the operation of medical equipment, potential surgeries, and other critical care.

One of the protesters said anonymously, “We are tired of our loved ones suffering; patients are dying because they cannot receive the medical tests needed for treatment.

”The outages have not only hindered immediate medical assessments but have also severely complicated ongoing treatments, leaving families in a state of despair.

“Hospital administration has a responsibility to ensure a safe and reliable environment for both patients and staff. The risk of having medical procedures interrupted or delayed due to power failures is unacceptable in any healthcare setting”.

Also speaking, another protester, Adetumji Lawal noted that the power outage raises an urgent question: “What measures can be implemented to ensure that power supply becomes a priority for healthcare facilities like UCH?

“The threat of healthcare workers downing tools serves as a powerful reminder of the stakes involved in this issue. Medical professionals are dedicated to their work, but their safety and the safety of their patients must come first.

“The reality of healthcare in Nigeria, often challenged by inadequate infrastructure, must be addressed with urgency and commitment”.

According to him, the UCH is not the only institution grappling with these challenges, but it is critical that the government and relevant authorities take heed of their protest.

Lawal said ensuring a consistent power supply was not just a logistical issue; it is a moral imperative that directly impacts the lives of countless individuals relying on the health services provided by institutions like UCH.

He added that tthe protests underscored significant crisis that affects not only the patients and their families but also the dedicated healthcare workers who strive to provide care amid challenging conditions.

He stressed that concerted effort must be made to resolve the power supply issues to safeguard the health and well-being of the community while adding that lives of many depend on it.

LEADERSHIP reports that few hours after the protest, electricity supply was restored to the facility.