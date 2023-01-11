Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has assured the people of his resolve to tackle and kick out poverty in the state if elected governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The governorship frontrunner who disclosed this at town-hall meetings yesterday at Achi-Uno and Achi-Agu autonomous communities, both headquarters of Oji River Central and Oji River East Development Centres, respectively, said his administration would have zero tolerance for poverty by wagging war against it through integrated development programmes enshrined in his manifesto.

Mbah, who reacted to the list of demands presented by the people of the development centres, vowed that his administration would leave no stone unturned in overhauling the general welfare of the people, stressing that infrastructural development is key to attracting investors to the state.

While maintaining that he would declare emergency on education, healthcare sector, agriculture, and other social services, the PDP governorship flag bearer insisted that his robust programmes designed to meet the peculiarities and demands of the present times will not only transform the state but will also provide thousands of jobs, healthy workforce, and improve the living standard of the people.

Mbah who also stated that he understood the huge economic deposits in the area, assured that those dormant assets in the communities will be harnessed into productive assets to create wealth and urbanise the council area.

According to him, with his managerial experience and skills in the private sector, his administration would move the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion by upscaling the production and agriculture sectors.

The agriculture sector, he noted, would contribute a minimum of $10 billion through the attraction of commercial farmers and migration of subsistence farming to platform, adding that the farming model in the local government will be all round the year.

Earlier, at the town hall meetings, stakeholders from the development centres pledged to work for the electoral victory of the gubernatorial standard bearer, maintaining that his background, entrepreneurial breakthrough and world-class businesses had placed him ahead of other contenders.