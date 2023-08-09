Persons With Disabilities Protest Exclusion From Ministerial List

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), have protested the non-inclusion of members of its community in the ministerial appointment list of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing a media conference under the aegis of Community of PWDs on Tuesday in Abuja, the group said that the omission of PWDs was not in accordance with the Discrimination Against PWDs Prohibition Act 2018.

According to the group, the Act calls for the inclusion of at least five per cent of PWDs in public office appointments.

The chief executive officer, The Albino Foundation (TAF), Africa, Mr Jake Epelle, said that the current lack of representation in the Federal Executive Council list marked a missed opportunity to advance equality and justice for PWDs in Nigeria.

He said prior to the establishment of the cabinet, PWDs, their representative organisations and the House of Representatives had lobbied for the allocation of 10 per cent of ministerial positions to individuals with disabilities.

Epelle said that several organisations of PWDs alongside other political leaders including the international community had previously called upon Tinubu to appoint PWDs as ministers.