A graduate of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Freedom Ogbeide, a dispatch rider, was on Tuesday killed in an accident on Forestry Road, Benin, Edo State.

The deceased former classmate, who pleaded anonymity said the accident involved the rider, a car and a trailer. He noted that the deceased took to the job after graduating from the Department of Animal Science, UNIBEN, in the year 2021 with a Second Class Upper division.

He said, “The deceased was my class representative from our year one till we graduated from UNIBEN in 2021. He was diligent and a good leader who took care of other people’s interest.

“The deceased still have both parents. We, his former classmates, are already in contact with his brother to know how to pay condolence visit to the family. His corpse has been deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital mortuary.”

An eyewitness also said that the bike of the dispatch rider was hit by a moving car which resulted in the rider falling off his bike on the tarred road.

The source stated that the rider was then crushed to death by an oncoming trailer before he could get up from the road.

“He was crushed by a truck after his bike was hit by a car. He tried to get up but he couldn’t because of the impact of the fall.” The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander, Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident.