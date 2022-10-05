The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, when completed will provide water for about 1.5 million residents

and reticulate clean and safe drinking water to FCT residents.

The Director, Information and Communication, FCTA, Muhammad Sule, made this known during a meeting with the Abuja Editors Forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that by embarking on the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, the government intends to tackle the perennial shortage of potable water supply in some parts of Abuja.

He said that this ambitious project is expected to provide potable water supply to 50 Districts of the Federal Capital City, covering about 1.5 million residents, who are hitherto, depending on other sources of water that may not be hygienic and safe for use.

“Specifically, this Water Project is expected to provide potable water to about 50 Estates and Mass Housing schemes around the Phases III & IV of the City. You may wish to recall that a few months ago, the nation was faced with inadequate electricity supply and some parts of the city were not well lit due to inadequacy from our electricity distribution company.

“Today, the entire Abuja is being lit as FCTA instead of playing the blame game, had to think outside the box and quickly provide a worthy alternative. Most of you can see that, the Stand-alone Solar powered Streetlights have been deployed across the city to light up Abuja, especially at night,” he said.

According to him, the FCT Administration has improved security surveillance with the procurement of modern security gadgets and operational equipment for Security Agencies in the FCT.

“In the area of health care delivery, efforts are being made to resuscitate the abandoned 240Bed Utako District hospital; in addition, the Administration has introduced Automated Registration of Private Healthcare facilities to check incidences of quackery. Also, the Zuba Cottage Hospital has been rehabilitated and upgraded to the status of a General Hospital.

“While in the Education sector, the major problem the nation face is the safety of pupils and students in our public schools and the FCT Administration has taken measure to install security gadgets in all its public schools.

“The Administration has built a modern state-of-the art Library complex at the College of Education, Zuba; a City Library in Abuja. This is apart from the building of several classrooms for primary and secondary schools scattered around the Territory.

“On traffic management, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services has introduced an electronic device for tracking traffic rules violations, which is expected to bring sanity to our motoring public,” he added.