Concerned by the plight of flood victims in his constituency, the Member representing Demsa/Numan/Lamurde federal constituency of Adamawa State at the National Assembly, Hon. Kwamoti B. Laori, has completed an on-the-spot assessment tour of communities affected by flood with a view to ameliorating their pathetic situation.

The lawmaker, who had prior to his visit to the affected communities, donated relief materials to the victims, also sponsored officials of the Ecological Project Office from Abuja to assess the situation for a possible intervention by the federal government.

It could be recalled that the lawmaker had severally presented Motions on the floor of the House of Representatives on early preparations to mitigate impact of flood disaster in the Benue Trough. To this end, Hon. Laori has made case for the need to construct a buffer dam at Dasin-Fufore LGA of the State in order to reduce the volume of water passing through the area.