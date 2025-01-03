A wedding celebration turned tragic after the bride allegedly poisoned her groom and other guests at their reception, leading to the death of a friend to the groom in Jahun local government area of Jigawa State.

The groom however narrowly escaped death after consuming the poisoned food.

The bride, whose name has been withheld, allegedly conspired with a friend to lace the food with poison.

Reports indicate that the groom and some guests were hospitalised after consuming the meal, but one of the groom’s friends succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment.

The Jigawa State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that the bride and her alleged accomplices have been arrested and currently in custody.

Police spokesperson in the state, Shiisu Lawan Adam said investigations are ongoing, assuring that more details will be disclosed in due course.

“The groom survived after consuming the tainted food, but unfortunately, one of his friends passed away,” Adam said.

He added that the groom and others who were hospitalised have since been discharged.

The motive behind the alleged bride’s alleged action remains unclear as at the time of filing this report.