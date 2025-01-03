Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old France centre-back hurt himself while stepping on the ball when challenging Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during the Blues’ 3-0 win on 1 December.

He had started 12 of Chelsea’s 13 Premier League games until then, only missing one through suspension.

At the time boss Enzo Maresca predicted he would be out for “at least three, four, five weeks”.

But the Italian now says his centre-back will be out for a “very long time” in a “big blow”, although does not require surgery yet.

“Unfortunately he could be out for the season,” said Maresca. “We don’t know exactly.”