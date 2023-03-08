All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, the Southeast APC Mobilizers Network has written the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged sabotage of his election in the Southeast by the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The group in a congratulatory message to the President-elect, said it is important to let him know those who merely pretended to be supporting him but worked against his victory.

According to the APC group in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Hon. Chike Egwim and Secretary, Chief Lambert Uzoma,

“we write to formally congratulate you on your deserving emergence as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to assure you of our constant and unflinching support throughout your eight years in office.

“It is also important that we let you into some of the characters who might pretend to be your best of friends. We are not unaware of your huge contributions to making the governorship ambition of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, a reality. Unfortunately, we regret to inform you, as you must have learnt from other sources, including security agencies, that no one, sabotaged your presidential ambition more than Uzodimma.

“Apart from bankrolling the failed attempt by Senate President Ahmed Lawan to take the presidential ticket of our great party, Governor Uzodimma is responsible for the very poor outing you recorded in the Southeast during the general elections”.

The statement added, “as a group comprising of foundation members and critical stakeholders of the APC in the Southeast, we made several moves to convince him and those around him to provide necessary logistics and support for the presidential campaign, in Imo State and the Southeast, but he ignored us. Rather, he made huge funds available to our opponents in the election. We have it on good authority that he donated huge sums of money to both the PDP presidential candidate and the LP presidential candidate.

“Governor Uzodimma ensured a total blackout of APC presidential campaign materials across Imo State. There were no jingles, posters or billboards in any strategic place in the State. He hired his men to dismantle your campaign publicity materials as soon any campaign event in which you, or President Muhammadu Buhari participated in, ended.

“He made sure that campaigns were not conducted for you across Imo State nor was funding provided for the Party’s rank and file in order to mobilise support for you. He also deliberately alienated your true supporters in Imo State from all election planning and logistics.

“Being very unpopular among Imolites, Uzodimma’s only strategy was to rig the election and bring in forged results. We have it on good authority that he wrote three different results, and waited to get a clearer picture from across the country in order to know which of the results to release. His plan was to release the result that favoured any of the winning candidate in order to curry favour from him. This delay made it difficult for him to succeed in pushing through the favourable results that he wrote for you which gave you above 40% in Imo State.

“He has moles holding strategic positions in both the PDP and APC in Imo State, and he would have quickly defected to either Parties, had either of their presidential candidate won the election.

“Sir, we advise you to be wary of Uzodimma, a leopard, they say, never loses its paws. Uzodimma is one of your most dangerous enemies and relying on him for anything strategic could be dangerous. There are reliable ‘Batists’ in Imo State whom you could trust”.