Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Gombe State branch, have unanimously endorsed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for second term.

Citing his achievements and sterling leadership as grounds for the endorsement, the transport workers also extolled the governor’s aggressive approach towards bridging the infrastructure gap in roads, healthcare, and other critical sectors.

They stated their position during a rally organised by the union for Inuwa Yahaya at its secretariat to show their unflinching support and solidarity to the reelection bid of the governor owing to the enormous development he brought to Gombe State.

Chairman of the NURTW, Gombe State chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Bala, who spoke on behalf of the union, explained that “the rally had representatives from 43 Branches of the union operating across the 11 LGAs of Gombe State.”

He assured the readiness of members of NURTW to vote for Governor Inuwa Yahaya come Saturday, March 11 to ensure the continuity of the good legacies of his administration.

“We are not after anything but the development of our dear state”, he affirmed.

The chairman used the occasion to applaud some of the policies, projects and programmes of the APC led administration in the state geared towards enhancing socio-economic activities of the citizenry.

“The procurement of 80 new buses to Gombe State Transport Service by the Inuwa-led administration has helped our union to increase its capacity as one of the large employers of labour in the state.

“Not long after he came to power, he implemented the 30,000 Naira minimum wage at the state level and ensures regular payment of salaries as well as the backlog of gratuities. We are affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress and we say thank you for the wonderful job”, he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the governor for completing the hitherto abandoned Gombe Mega Motor Park which was meant for the members of the union to use.

“Despite being abandoned by the previous administration, work is now almost 100%; the project is just awaiting commissioning. We are grateful your excellency”.