A group, Onwa Progressives 2023, have accused the opposition in Imo State of destroying campaign billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and incumbent governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma.

The group, which said it is disappointed and frustrated over the incident, described the vandalism as an attack on democracy and a blatant disregard for freedom of expression and political campaigning.

In a statement issued by the group’s chairman, Augustus Nduka, it called for a thorough investigation into the matter, with the hope of bringing those responsible to justice.

It stated that in the bustling heart of Owerri metropolis, the campaign materials of Governor Uzodimma were vandalised by alleged agents of opposition political parties.

They said the A-frame boards were strategically positioned throughout Owerri, serving as essential campaign tools to communicate the government’s achievements and programmes to the people of Imo State.

These visually appealing structures featured captivating designs and colourful messages that highlighted the accomplishments and future plans of the Uzodimma administration.

Nduka however said, “The governor has consistently stressed his commitment to peaceful elections and urged all political parties and their supporters to engage in healthy competition free from violence or vandalism. It is shocking to witness the reckless destruction of campaign materials belonging to the Governor. We awoke on a Saturday morning to discover that the A-frame boards of the Governor along Airport Road and some other areas in the metropolis had been destroyed by these agents of darkness, all in the name of politics.

“The preliminary investigation by our men revealed that the opposition parties are behind this destruction, and we strongly feel it is unhealthy for our politics. This act of vandalism is fundamentally undemocratic, and we implore the security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure swift and effective responses to acts of destruction while upholding peace within the state. We also urged the Imolites not to express worry over the incident because the Governor is only focused on delivering democratic dividends and won’t be distracted by the antics of the agents of destruction,” he said in the statement.