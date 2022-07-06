A concerned group of KEDCO has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be wary of the intrigues and unpredictability of a recently sacked and probable disgruntled individuals.

Most of the sacked directors were removed based on alleged financial recklessness and other sundry offenses as Fidelity Bank and Afrexim bank taking over the running of the distribution company.

The group urged the PDP presidential aspirant Alhaji Atiku not to associate with people who lack credibility and should carefully select his allies especially those with political antecedents.

The statement reads in parts: ” As a group interested in corporate governance, we want to use this opportunity to call on the Presidential candidate of the PDP Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to desist from frolicking with sacked office holders based on their track records.

“We also call on ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to beam its searchlight on the activities of these sacked MDs while they held sway as Chief Executive in order to serve as deterrent to others.”