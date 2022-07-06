The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), on Wednesday morning, confirmed the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje area of Abuja by gunmen.

In a statement by NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, obtained by LEADERSHIP, the Service stated that it was yet to identify those behind the attack.

The statement also did not disclose if there were casualties or jail break as a result of the attack.

“I wish to confirm that at about 2200hrs, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial Centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.

“Other details will be made available soon,” Abubakar said.