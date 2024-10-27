The Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue Foundation (MILID), supported by UNESCO, has commemorated this year’s Global Media and Information Literary Week to promote freedom of expression and access to information for sustainable development.

The event’s theme was “The New Digital Frontiers Of Information,” highlighting the importance of media and information literacy in navigating the rapidly growing landscape of information creation, dissemination, and consumption.

In her welcome remarks, Yachat Nuhu, who represented the UNESCO representative to Nigeria, Abdourahamane Diallo, expressed the need to adapt to modern challenges.

“We face a paradox. While the digital revolution has enabled the spread of democratic ideals and the diversity of cultural expressions, it now poses serious challenges for our democracies, as disinformation and hate speech proliferate on social networks, particularly revolving around conflicts and crises,” she stated.