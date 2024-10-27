Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) yesterday held a one-day community engagement in Bauchi State to brainstorm on how best to confront the myriads of challenges bedevilling the region with a view to proffering workable solutions.

The national coordinator of CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu, said that the meeting in Bauchi was a follow-up on what the coalition had earlier done in Abuja where many issues pertaining to the region were discussed.

Comrade Aliyu assured that CNG was committed to leading a robust societal value reorientation devoid of blames, acrimonies and finger-pointing.

Aliyu, while noting that the coalition was into the business of building bridges and synergy to proffer solutions to the problems of the region, expressed the belief that community participation is a cornerstone to effective governance and sustainable development.

“We equally believe that empowered communities are key to a prosperous future that is why we are calling on all the stakeholders to unite. Let us believe in ourselves, accept our challenges, confront them and alter them for a better tomorrow,” he said.

The group further pointed out that, in unity, stakeholders could create a thriving Northern Nigeria that the citizens yearn for through community development.