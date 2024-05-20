A non-governmental organisation (NGO) that supports access to resources, participation and rights of marginalised vulnerable people, including the people living with disabilities (PWDs), the elderly and others, Voice, has reiterated its commitment to champion efforts towards improved social protection of the elderly people.

The Voice Nigeria project coordinator, Akom Nya said this during the Voice Closeout event press conference in Abuja where the group said that it has empowered Nigerians through various programmes, not just financial aspect but through knowledge sharing and skill acquisition.

It promised to do more to ensure that the marginalised groups are carried along in all facets of life especially in the area of access to empowerment initiatives, education, healthcare facilities and financial inclusion in the society.

Also, the country director, Oxfam, John Makina, said that Voice is being implemented in 10 countries including Nigeria, adding that Nigeria is currently focusing on Abuja, Lagos and Enugu states to ensure improved access to productive resources, finance, land, water and employment, improved access to social services, health, and education in particular and space for political participation.

Earlier, the cognito executive director, Christy Asala, said, voice is a programme within the dialogue and dissent policy framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, with the overarching goal to strengthen the capacity for lobby and advocacy of civil society organisations in low-and lower-middle-income countries.

According to her, it’s also focused on the five categories: People with disability (PWD), Women facing exploitation, abuse and violence (WEAV), Age discriminated groups, and ethnic minority/Indigenous groups. Adding that this project is implemented in 10 countries, across Southeast Asia and Africa- including Nigeria, the projects empowered rights holders to amplify voice and influence positive action for the challenges faced in the society under the symbol “Nothing about us without us (Now-us)” principle.

She noted “That Oxfam initiated this project in Nigeria years back and has since directly funded over 40 organisations under four grant categories: Innovative and Learn grant, Sudden opportunity grant, empowerment grant and influence grant with the aim of reaching over 100 organisations with target 100 communities across the country.”

Asala, however said, “We have impacted over two million Nigerians directly and indirectly, on our various initiatives, universities, custodial centres, rural settlement and urban slums across the countries.”

She added, “ It aimed at capacity strengthening for the lobby and advocacy of civil society organisations and representatives of the most marginalised and discriminated groups. These groups are often the most hard-to-reach.”