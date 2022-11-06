The Gombe PDP Women Solidarity Assembly has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Mohammed Jibril Barde, even as it disowned women ex-officio members who threatened to defect from the party to the ruling party.

It would be recalled that about five female ex-officio members threatened to leave the party alleging neglect, while addressing a press conference in Gombe State recently.

But the chairperson of the Gombe PDP Women Solidarity Assembly, Barrister Hadiza Musa, said the stance of the group led by Mole Istifanus was “an empty threat against Barde by renegade politicians, sponsored by defeated candidates in the last PDP primaries, who have no regard for the spirit of sportsmanship”.

Hadiza who made her group’s position known while answering questions from journalists in Kaduna, said; “If Barde, our Gombe 2023 PDP governorship candidate had not been a strong-willed politician, given the gang-up by his rivals and their well-oiled media propaganda machine, he would have by now lost interest in the race. I think his rivals, who are operating from the shadows, are already losing out in this game while expending resources, time and energy without success.”

She added that those ganging up against the flagbearer would fail; “They will fail woefully because the masses, who are the majority voters in Gombe State, are solidly behind Hon Barde; don’t forget that we received a massive number of women defectors to the PDP.”