No fewer than nine people were on Saturday night killed when two suspected rival cult groups clashed near an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Ahoada Town, headquarters of Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State.

The IDP camp is located inside the newly commissioned Ahoada campus of the Rivers State University (RSU).

A source told LEADERSHIP that many residents of the community scampered for safety while others remained in doors for fear of being hit by stray bullet.

The source disclosed that there was no security presence for over two hours the shooting lasted.The source revealed that some residents around the area the clash took place have deserted the place on Sunday morning.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement over the incident as its spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, did not respond to messages sent to her.

However, LEADERSHIP gathered that policemen from the Ahoada Divisional Police headquarters, have taken control of the area.