A political pressure organisation, Mandate Group, has called on President Bola Tinubu to rethink certain policies and actions of his administration in the interest of sociopolitical peace of the country.

The leader of Mandate Group in Kano State, Alhaji Saleh Umar, made the call while speaking on some thorny issues, which he said, were inimical to the survival of the people of the country, especially Northerners.

He said the group, led at the national level by Alhaji Yusuf Garba Ali and Chief Bisi Akande, found it necessary to voice out its opinion on the matter, with a view to bringing sanity in the way and manner the president was executing his policies.

He expressed surprise as to why the president has turned a deaf ear to satisfying the interest of the people who voted for him to become what he is in the country.

Alhaji Umar expressed dissatisfaction with such actions of the president, which meant that it was just like the president was conducting himself in anti-clock manner or rather perpetrating anti-party activities.

He cited the appointment of some persons into public positions, whom he said were not relevant to their movement. He stated that Daniel Bwala and Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, among others, were appointed into various positions by the president.

He complained that many people who were anti-government or anti-Tinubu himself were brought in the government relegating those who suffered for and supported the president when he was undertaking his electioneering campaign.

He suggested that it iwa high time for the president to now turn back and revisit his appointments by putting right people into right places in an effort to pay back his real lovers and supporters in a positive manner.

He said people like Alhaji Garba Yusuf Ali and Chief Bisi Akande should not be relegated to the background as they played a vital role in the success of President Tinubu’s political journey into presidency.

He noted that the dup were close to Tinubu before his emergence as President in 2023, “Bbt since he became the president, it seems he turned his back against them.

“President Tinubu has relegated them to the background.

“He forget them despite they were strong pillars in his victory,” Alhaji Umar stated.

He said both Ali and Akande are experts in economy and could help the president or the nation out of its present economic predicament it found itself.

“They are not being consulted by the president at all.

“He has put them aside,” he added.

He further said: “The president has surrounded himself with people who are ‘coal diggers’ who think about themselves and their children only to the detriment of others.”.