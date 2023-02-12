A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and national technical adviser to the party’s presidential campaign council, Prince Uche Secondus, has said politicians stockpiled billions of old naira notes in their homes with which to induce and compromise the electorate, electoral officers, security and the judiciary during and after the polls.

He stated this while commending members of the National Council of States for their manly decisions on critical issues before the country particularly the forthcoming general elections and the redesigning of the national currency.

In a statement, Secondus said the redesigning of the national currency was good for the country’s economic growth and for tackling corruption in its system.

He said those opposed to the currency redesign have ulterior motives connected to corrupt activities before and after the general elections.

The former PDP chair said the forthcoming election should be a referendum on the eight years rule of the ruling APC as he warned the electorate to be wary of the sweet-tongued politicians promising to provide what they cannot offer to the masses.

He asked Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his desire to rid the country of election riggers and corrupt politicians.

“If there is any policy of President Buhari that deserves to be supported, it is the new naira policy. Though we all know that the president has not done well since he assumed office, the idea behind the new naira policy deserves to be supported.

“It will rid the country of corruption because those who use cash to bribe voters will not be allowed to do so. Then, the policy will also help the banks to trace the movement of money from different accounts.

“We should all be ready to sacrifice now for our tomorrow’s benefit. If there are no pains, there will not be any gain.”