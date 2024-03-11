National chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said the party is prepared to provide a “virile, vibrant and strong opposition” to deepen Nigeria’s democratic governance.

Abure, who gave the assurance at the weekend when he received the “Award of Honour and Character” conferred on him by Chief Omonhinwin Aiyebeni in Lagos, said it would spur him to work harder and offer valuable services to the Labour Party and Nigerians.

Abure who was recently affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the chairman of the Labour Party said although he does not appreciate awards, the award is significant to him because of the person who gave it and the circumstances the award was given.

Dwelling on the state of the nation, Abure said, ‘’It is not capturing powers that matters but what you do with power, it is not winning elections that matters but what you achieve with the victory is what is most important. If you capture power and you cannot translate it to a better life for your people for the growth and development of the country, the economy and all aspects of life for the people, then power is useless.

‘’This again has entrusted on us that onerous responsibility to be the voice of the people to provide a verile resounding vibrant opposition. The late Obafemi Awolowo has said the soul of democracy is a vibrant and strong opposition. The national leader of the party Mr. Peter Obi has said the Labour Party will play that role of opposition and indeed the party will continue to play that role.

‘’I must state here clearly that all the progressive forces within the party and the nation must come together to fight the political oligarchy in Nigeria. Today the country is not working and we need every progressive force to be able to come together, join forces together in order to redesign and reshape the economy and politics, so that our human and natural resources can all be harnessed together for the well- being of the country. Nigeria has what it takes to be a very great nation, in terms of its human and natural resources. But leadership has been a major challenge of the country.’’