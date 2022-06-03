A group under the aegis of Patriotic Youth Organization of Nigeria

has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate to court, challenging the appointment of Prof. Sani Adam as a National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commesion (INEC).

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/780/2022, lodged at the Federal High Court Abuja was filed on behalf of the group by Barrister Tochukwu Ohazulike.

Prof Adam is the 3rd Defendant in the suit.

Specifically, the plaintiff is praying for an order of the court directing the 1st and 2nd defendants to immediately commence the process of the removal of the 3rd defendant for being unfit for the position of the National Electoral Commissioner of INEC.

The plaintiff further wants a declaration of the Court that by the provision of the Third Schedule Part 1, Paragraph 14 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vis a vis letters dated 24th November, 1998, titled conduct of Sani Muhammad Adam, 30th November, 1998 titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 2nd December 1998, titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 1st December 1998, titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 7th of November, 2001 titled Conduct of S.M. Adam, 24th November, 1995 titled WARNING, November 28, 2005, titled COUNCIL DECISION, LETTER OF WARNING, 17th August, 1998, titled Warning, 5th of March, 1999 titled ATTITUDE TO WORK, 20th November 2003 titled SECURITY INVESTIGATION ON CASE OF CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION, CRIMINAL FORCE AND ASSAULT, 16th October, 2001 titled COMPLAINT AGAINST BARRISTER SANI ADAMS, 22nd August, 2001 and December 18, 2003 titled LETTER OF SUSPENSION FROM DUTY, the 3rd defendant is unfit and cannot be said to be a man of unquestionable integrity to be appointed as a National Electoral Commissioner.

The group is also asking the court to declare that the appointment of the 3rd defendant as a National Electoral Commissioner was in clear violation of the provision of the Third Schedule Part 1, Paragraph 14 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and as such illegal, null and void.

Among other questions, the plaintiff wants the court to determine “Whether by combined and calm reading of the Provision of the Third Schedule Part 1, Paragraph 14 (1 & 2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vis a vis letters dated 24th day of November, 1998, titled conduct of Sani Muhammad Adam, 30th November, 1998 titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 24 December 1998 titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 1st December 1998, titled Conduct of Sani M. Adam, 7th day of November 2001 titled Conduct of S.M Adam, 24th November, 1995 titled WARNING, November 28, 2005, titled COUNCIL DECISION, LETTER OF WARNING, 17th August, 1998, titled Warning, 5th of March, 1999 titled ATTITUDE TO WORK, 20th November 2003 titled SECURITY INVESTIGATION ON CASE OF CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION, CRIMINAL FORCE AND ASSAULT, 16th October, 2001 titled COMPLAINT AGAINST BARRISTER SANI ADAMS, 22nd August, 2001 and December 18, 2003 titled LETTER OF SUSPENSION FROM DUTY, the 3rd defendant is unfit and cannot be said to be a man of unquestionable integrity to be appointed as a National Electoral Commissioner.”

Meanwhile, no judge has been assigned to handle the suit.