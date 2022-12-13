A group, The Peace Ambassadors, has faulted the deployment of Omoyele Adekunle, a Chief Superintendent of Police as Chief Security Officer to Osun governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The group noted that the singular action is capable of tarnishing the country’s police image and described the deployment as insensitivity on the path of Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

They added that the deployment of the controversial head of the disbanded Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) also put question marks over IGP’s determination of getting rid of bad eggs among the police.

It would be recalled that Omoyele was accused of killing two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olalekan Abideen and Kafayat Olalekan in Ede, the hometown of the governor-elect.

The group in a statement signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Alhaji Agbaje Ojo and Chief (Mrs) Janet Arowosola respectively, lamented what would be the feeling and fate of the family thrown into mourning by Omoyele’s alleged unprofessional conduct in Ede, the home town of Governor Adeleke.

According to The Peace Ambassadors, till today, the outcome of the investigation on the killings being handled by the Force CID is yet to be made public and all public outcry on it by the deceased family was jettisoned by police authority.

“In a sane society, Omoyele supposed not be anywhere near Osun State, we wonder if there is an hidden agenda for him by the present administration, hence, the insistence of making him the Governor’s CSO.’’