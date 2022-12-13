Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has applauded the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for the excellent work it has been doing towards ending gender-based violence in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his special adviser on strategy and political matters, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, made the commendation while receiving the coordinator and members of the Oyo State chapter of NHRC.

Oduyoye also received, on behalf of the governor, a communiqué issued at the final validation meeting by the stakeholders on the theme: ‘unite; end violence against women and girls to commemorate the 2022 International Human Rights day.’

He charged the NHRC team to remain focused and work hand-in-hand with the Oyo State House of Assembly to ensure the enactment of laws towards protecting human rights.

Oduyoye, who expressed the commitment of the governor towards improving the lives of the residents of Oyo State, reassured the team that the communiqué will be presented to the governor and that it will receive due attention.

The former lawmaker equally urged the NHRC to also approach the wife of the governor with a view to collaborating with her office on human rights protection.

Earlier, the coordinator of the NHRC in Oyo State, Mrs Olamide Akintayo, urged the Oyo State Government to consider setting up of special courts to handle cases of Sexual and Gender-based Violence.