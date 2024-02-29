The Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA Global Resource Initiative) – a mass based human rights and anti-corruption organisation committed to equity and justice, has lauded the attorney-general and minister of justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, for his dedicated service and ethical conduct since he resumed office.

The group, in an open letter, yesterday, titled: “Letter of Commendation”, addressed to the minister, signed by its executive director, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, said his office has demonstrated a sophisticated and responsible approach to upholding the rule of law and justice.

“Our office has closely observed your dedicated service and ethical conduct since assuming the role of the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice. Your exemplary performance in a relatively short tenure is commendable. “Notably, the protection and well-being afforded to protesters during recent demonstrations set a positive precedent, emphasising citizens’ rights and freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.

“Under your leadership, the Ministry of Justice has prioritised the welfare of its staff, fostering improved performance. Your impartial handling of diverse perspectives and legal disputes reflects neutrality and objectivity,” the letter read.

The group said Fagbemi’s efforts to ensure that anti-graft agencies adhere to the rule of law seamlessly, transparently, and consistently are noteworthy.

“Internationally, legal matters concerning Nigeria have been professionally managed, enhancing the country’s image before global human rights organisations and foreign investors.

“Your unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the constitution since taking office has garnered admiration for Nigeria on the international stage. We, at Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), express our appreciation for your contributions to the advancement of the rule of law, justice, and human rights in the best interests of Nigerians