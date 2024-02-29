NASFAT has unveiled series of activities to mark its 29th anniversary as a religious group.

The activities which will hold in all NASFAT locations across the globe include the conclusion of the nine-week prayers and recitation of khutbah with the chief imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nallah, as the guest spiritual father; prayers for all NASFAT children born from May 1995; and remembrance prayers for all the late NASFAT members.

In a statement issued by the organisation yesterday, it directed All NASFAT branches and groups to host the chief imam of their local area to strengthen the bond of brotherhood.

It said the theme of the anniversary is “NASFAT: Promoting Peace, Spiritual Guidance and Purposeful Leadership”, with the sub-theme of “Broken, Living with a Sound Heart in Troubled Times”.

The leadership directed all branches and groups in Lagos and Ogun zones to delegate a minimum of five members to the anniversary celebration at the headquarters. Other zones are to replicate this programme simultaneously in their locations.

There will also be special prayers for Nigeria against the prevailing myriad of challenges.

On impact, NASFAT said during the period, it has set up 28 primary schools, eight secondary schools, five hospitals/clinics, one internationally-acclaimed and dynamic university and nine other thriving agencies. They are TAFSAN Tours and Travels Ltd, TAFSAN Investments Ltd, NASFAT Zakat and Sadaqah Agency (NAZAS), NASFAT Legal Aids Council (NASLAC), NASFAT Radio (KIIN Media), NASFAT Relief International, NASFAT Health Initiative, Havek Leadership Academy and NASFAT Missionary Institute (NMI).

NASFAT was formed by Allah’s grace on March 5, 1995 in the living room of one of the founding members, who is now the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Society, Dr AbdulLateef Wale Olasupo.

According to the chief missioner of the society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, one of the hallmarks of a good Muslim is to be appreciative of Allah’s (swt) favours on him, corroborating his assertion with the saying of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and Sayyidina Ali (RA): The Messenger of Allah (SAW) said: “Indeed, Allah loves to see the results of His favours upon His slaves.”