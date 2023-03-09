Amid fears of possible upset in the Lagos State governorship polls earlier scheduled for Saturday but shifted by one week last night by INEC, a group operating under the aegis of Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Lagos State chapter, has intensified mobilisation of Lagosians to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the statewide General Assembly meeting, titled: “March 11th Governorship Election Strategies and Action Plan,” held yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Abiodun Yinusa, appealed to the people to vote massively for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu on Saturday.

He charged APC members and other Lagosians to ensure that the governor got four million votes at the governorship poll.

Yinusa added that the Yoruba should ensure that they mobilise their people to vote for the governor, while charging the youths to re-elect Sanwo-Olu.

The patron, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Lai Omotola, said the meeting was to call on its teeming members and sensitise them on the coming governorship election in Lagos and why they needed to be very active to return Sanwo-Olu by to office on the 11th of March, 2023.

“We have heard of complaints among our members and we have made an amendment and on Saturday, by God’s grace, that will not repeat itself again.

“We are going to get many votes for Sanwo-Olu this time around because we are working round the clock to ensure that we really increased the gap between us and the opposition. We will not allow what happened during the presidential election to happen again,” Omotola added.

The deputy director, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, Adamson Ayinde, praised Sanwo-Olu for doing a good job in Lagos, saying he really deserves a second term in office.

He said the shortcomings that made the APC lose the presidential election in Lagos were being addressed, stressing that non-indigenes had really benefited from the governor’s magnanimity in the state.