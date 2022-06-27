A civil society group, Safe Nigeria Initiative (SNI) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Abdullahi Bala as the executive secretary of Police Trust Fund (PTF).

The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Gbenga Obisesan, in Abuja, expressed confidence in the capacity of Bala, adding that he would bring his experience to bear on the job.

Obisesan said Bala would deploy his wealth of experience toward the implementation of the objective of the trust fund. The statement described Bala as round peg in a round hole that would ensure prudent and accountable management of the fund.

He said, “We have no doubt that the fund under his leadership will address the gap in the provision of state-of-the-art security equipment, and other related facilities for the enhancement of the skills of the officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Based on his track records, we have confidence in the leadership of Abdulahi Bala to ensure that the NPTF resolves most of the security challenges in Nigeria in terms of training of police personnel and provision of equipment”.

“The new ES is a seasoned and experienced administrator who will ensure the faithful implementation of the objective of the trust fund.

In line with the mandate of PTF, he has the capacity to implement the provision of a legal framework for the management and control of the special intervention fund for training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force,” he added.