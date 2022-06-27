Abia State government has inaugurated a special committee/task force on oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and environmental pollution in Ukwa West local government area of the state.

The secretary to the state government, Barrister Chris Ezem inaugurated the body, which has the commissioner for homeland security, Mr Sopuruchi Beke as its chairman, in his office in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said the body’s terms of reference among others include stemming the rise in oil bunkering which he blamed for reduction in the state’s 13 percent derivation fund from the federation account.

“You are to ensure the protection of the oil pipeline in Ukwa local government area and the environs and to arrest suspected pipeline vandals and hand them over to the security agencies,” he said.

He challenged them to end all illegal oil activities in the area and environs as well as guard against all forms of environmental pollution as a result of unwholesome activities of oil bunkerers.

Ezem, who added that they are expected to submit their reports monthly to his office, maintained that they must execute their mandate to the letter not minding who is involved.

Responding on behalf of others, which included the secretary of the committee, Mr Uma Ibem One, the chairman assured that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them.