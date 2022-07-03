A group, the Niger-Delta Environment Restoration Coalition has hailed the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for the renewed onslaught against crude oil thieves operating in the region.

It said that apart from saving the country a huge amount of money that would have gone into the hands of the criminals, the anti-illegal bunkering operations are helping to save the flora and fauna and the health of the people in the region.

The group in a press release yesterday, signed by the president, Mr. Justice Eselomo, said the synergy by troops of the different Operations in the region is yielding results.

The group attributed the renewed vigor with which the troops are going against the economic saboteurs to the determination of the Chief of Defence, Gen. Leo Irabor to rid the region of economic saboteurs.

“We recall that the CDS took his message against oil theft to the Niger Delta where he met the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, and other stakeholders of the region.

“We also commend the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, and men of the Navy for their remarkable efforts.

According to the group, “In just 14 days, troops discovered a total of 3,074,000 liters of Automotive Gas Oil, 3,810,000 liters of crude oil, 14,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit and 14,000 liters of Dual Purpose Kerosene in the hands of the thieves.

“This will give an idea of what the country was losing before the renewed vigor of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to go after the thieves.

The coalition solicited the cooperation of the people in the region to enable the AFN to deal with the menace that has led to massive environmental degradation and pollution, putting the health of the people in danger.

“Posterity will judge us on the kind of environment we leave for generations unborn, it is time we put our country and health above the quest for illegal bunkering which has devastated our communities and in some cases lose of lives,” the coalition added.