The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),Pastor Adeboye has replied Daddy Freeze following his statement on the Ondo women who turned to Ogun (deity of thunder) to rain curses on the terrorists who killed worshippers in Owo Church, Ondo, saying anyone who dares blaspheme Jesus Christ, will taste the fire of the Almighty God.

Adeboye who was replying the comment at the RCCG Holy Ghost Service for July1, 2022, said, “I understand that one funny fellow said that some people were calling on Ogun because Jesus didn’t answer them.

“Well, the one who said that there’s a Yoruba proverb, its said, the mouth that the snail uses to blaspheme God, that mouth would kiss the ground. From now on, anybody who dares blaspheme Jesus Christ, they will taste the fire of the Almighty God.

“I don’t want to say much because I know whatever I say, some people may want to twist it. But I’ve searched the Bible from cover to cover and there’s nowhere in the Bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself.

“If you find the place, let me know. He said, if they slap you on the right cheek, turn the left. If they now slap the left, what did he say?When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that? It simply means, over to you.”

It would be recalled that Daddy Freeze had posted on social media in June 2022, that the women turned to Ogun because “Bros J” did not answer them.