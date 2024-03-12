A civil society group, Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, (YNRO), has raised an alarm over the entry of illegal immigrants into Delta State.

The migrants, according to the group troop into the state from Mali, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Chad, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Algeria, and other African countries.

Alarmed by the development, YNRO’s Lead Activist, Comrade Victor Ojei, popularly called Wongbox said nobody, not even in the State House, is safe anymore in the hands of the criminals and bandits now operating smoothly in the state.

Ojei harped on the need to urgently prioritize public interest of the Delta State people which he noted should be a shared responsibility between Deltans and security agencies.

While calling on the Nigeria lmmigration Service, (NIS) and the Department of State Services, (DSS), to wake up from their slumber, Ojei charged them to team up with Operation Delta Hawk in going after the illegal migrants and stop their exodus into the state.

The Senior Assistant to the Governor on Civil Society and NGOs, also urged the State government to approach the hunters’ association and vigilantes in each local government areas via their traditional rulers to checkmate the illegal migrants.

“This is not a rocket science or buying of drones. Train 15 to 20 youths on the operability, buy android phones for each of these youths willing to work but ensure they have guarantors who can be held accountable in future. Run mental health checks regularly on them.

“Put them on a reasonable monthly salary. Let them always run aerial surveillance in our forest/bushes and confront suspicious movements alongside Delta Hawk, police and other security agencies. Do this and tell me how it will be convenient for them,” he charged.

Ojei who noted that the DSS is primarily charged to detect and prevent crimes, as well as threats against the internal security of Nigeria noted that he is being threatened for saying the truth.

“So please the Delta State DSS should stop threatening Wong Box to delete post about them and immigration sleeping on duty in Delta State. How do you explain these multiple killings of state actors and non-state actors? Or is it safer and better for us all to stop saying the truth?

“Just because Wong box is a political appointee does not mean he should stop saying the truth. I am aware most political appointees are of the same views. This is one way to support security agencies because the government cannot do it alone. Let us support them with information. I hope this will help,” Ojei said.

However, Comptroller NIS, Delta State Command, Emmanuel Akinrinsola, has warned residents harbouring illegal immigrants, threatening that they will be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

“It will no longer be business as usual. The Nigerian Immigration Act of 2015 has made it a punishable offence for any Nigerian to harbour illegal immigrants. One must report any suspicious foreigner to the immigration service,” he warned.