The Civil Society Network for Good Governance has called on Nigerians to rally support for the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), saying the success of the apex bank is success for all Nigerians.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja signed by its president Barr. Kamal Adefila, the group noted that “economies are built by all hands being on deck and all stakeholders knowing that there are limits to power seeking and politicking at the expense of the greater good.”

Adefila said Nigerian economy is dealing with a lot of challenges just like many other economies around the world, adding that what is required of everyone is to support the government rather than trying to whip up sentiments against a key institution of the state.

He argued that “the failure of the CBN will be the end of our country, and those pushing for the apex bank to be violated against legal fail-safes provided for in its enabling act, should know that the success of the CBN is success for all Nigerians and not any president alone.”

He further called on the media not to allow itself to be used by vested interests and power mongers to push destructive narratives masquerading as public interest.

While calling on the Nigerian media to “stay professional, and be conscious of their role as a concreting rod between the people and authority”, Adefila urged all Nigerians not to “allow themselves be used by those seeking to unleash anarchy on Nigeria rather than make needed sacrifices for the much needed development of the giant of Africa”.

The group said that it is “well aware, from its extensive intelligence networks across Nigeria, of plans by beneficiaries of the status quo to destabilize our country.”

The group stated that “if these enemies of Nigeria do not desist from their destructive cause, Civil Society Network will not hesitate to name and shame them, without prejudice to their perceived standing in the public space.”

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for respecting the independence of the CBN and not buying into the falsehoods being peddled in the public domain to discredit the CBN governor.