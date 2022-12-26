Angry youths of Akon-Itam community in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State, have persisted in their protests over the killing of a couple along the Calabar-Itu Highway by a convoy of vehicles ferrying the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom South), Mrs. Akon Iyakenyi, back to Uyo, the State capital from her campaign tour.

Senator Iyakenyi is the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate and running mate to Pastor Umo Eno, the party’s flag-bearer in the upcoming elections in 2023.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the distraught youths, Comrade Utibe Inyang, explained that the convoy rammed into the couple on a motorcycle, while trying to navigate the ever-busy highway connecting the neighbouring Calabar, Cross River State.

He maintained that what exercabated the anger of the people stemmed from the poor handling of the compensation package of a paltry N2 million the Senator gave to the family.

“The husband and wife killed by her convoy died and left behind three young children, so the pains we are still feeling now is because of the disdainful attitude demonstrated by the Deputy Governorship candidate without considering how these young orphans would be trained and developed without their parents,” he added.

It was gathered that some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) called to manage traffic at the scene were injured and their patrol vehicle damaged by the rampaging youths, but the State’s Sector Commander of FRSC, Mathew Olonisaye, who spoke with our correspondent, said: “only our vehicle was vandalized,” adding that the situation had been brought under control and normalcy returned.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, said normalcy has returned to the area following fruitful negotiation for peace, adding that for their timely intervention, the youths were on the verge of torching some vehicles in the lawmaker’s convoy.