Concerned Zango Kataf local government citizens for Justice and Inclusion has kicked against Hon. Francis A. Sani’s emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairmanship candidate.

The group said Sani who is popularly known as Zimbo, cannot contest the election because his candidacy is against the existing zoning arrangement in the local government.

At a press conference in Kaduna, the group said if Sani’s emergence is allowed to stand Zango Kataf local government will be on the verge of an avoidable political crisis, adding that patriotic voices must speak out against his candidacy.

The conference was jointly addressed by former national coordinator, SOKAPU Youth Wing (convener) Comrade Sabastine Bahori Luka; and Comrade Sunday Kasai co-convener.

Luka said, “The emergence of Hon. Francis A. Sani, popularly known as Zimbo, as PDP chairmanship candidate for a second consecutive time, despite the existence of a zoning and rotation agreement which bars him from running as council chairman for a second term, calls for serious concern.

“As patriotic citizens, therefore, we can not fold our arms and watch until the situation degenerates into a full-blown crisis. We are, therefore, calling for the unity of all men and women of goodwill within and outside the LGA at this trying time for our dear Zangon Kataf local government.

“Mr. Zimbo and his corrupt political contractors in Zango Kataf constituency who allegedly collected huge sums of money to go against the established norm of the zoning and rotation system in the LG, must be taught a serious lesson by sending Hon. Zimbo packing and restoring the peace and unity of our people which our founding fathers worked and fought very hard to sustain.”

The concerned group said, “the attempt to hoist Zimbo on them again, is an affront on their collective sensibility, threat to our fragile unity and peace, destructive to our unity, and disrespectful to our revered elders whose caution against doing so was thrown to the wind.

“We, therefore, want to use this opportunity to salute all the PDP delegates who bravely stood on the side of Truth and Justice by rejecting the rumoured 100,000 to 500,000 naira largesse offered by Zimbo to delegates willing to sell their votes, and voted for Hon. Ben Bako instead, with a view to sustaining the rotation agreement and ensuring fairness.

“Although they did not succeed at the primary election, the 118 votes that they gave Hon. Bako, which is equivalent to the votes of over 5 wards, speaks volumes.

“We urge them never to feel discouraged or waiver but demonstrate similar commitment during the secondary election by putting our unity first and above party considerations, and thus, vote for the candidates of other political parties that have shown commitment towards justice and fairness. We assure you that posterity will be kind to you and your generations yet unborn”.

The concerned group expressed worries by the rumour going on that Mr.Zimbo breached the agreement and is unapologetic about it because his political godfather and benefactor, Sen. Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung has extracted the commitment of governor Uba Sani to concede the council chairmanship of the LG to the Senator’s candidate and party at a meeting in France.

“While we do not think that Governor Uba Sani would stoop so low as to making a commitment to “hand over an elective office of the people to the Senator’s candidate in an election that the people’s wishes and not a Senator’s wish should count, we will, nonetheless, not take the rumour with levity. We are, therefore, appealing to His Excellency, Sen. Uba Sani, to as a matter of concern come out clean on this matter by warning the peddlers of such lies and mischief against him as well as making a public commitment to stand on the side of the people of Zango Kataf when they will be kicking Mr. Zimbo and his cohorts out of office come 19th October 2024”.

The group also reminded Governor Sani that the people of Zango-Kataf Local Government are grateful and also committed to his administration’s vision of transforming our rural communities and reuniting the people this state partnering with respected and revered elders such our very own Gen Zamani Lekwot.

“Imposing a Zimbo as Chairman for a second time to please Sen. Katung or fulfil whatever political consideration, therefore, will represent a serious setback in this regard, as well as a dent on the governor’s blossoming image in Zangon Kataf LGA.

‘In conclusion, let me, on behalf of all of us here today, as well as the majority of our people at home that this press conference is the beginning of a series of activities geared towards fighting the injustice that Hon. Zimbo and some of our selfish leaders are working hard to enthrone against minority tribes in the LGA, and we are confident that we will succeed”.