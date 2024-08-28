The speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people of his constituency.

He stated this during a visit to the people of Bwen/Kiyoru and Kpura/Yakira wards in Baruten local government area of the state.

While addressing stakeholders from various communities in the wards, including the youths and women, the speaker said his routine visit was a testament to the fact that the people ‘s thoughts, concerns and feedback are invaluable.

Danladi-Salihu said such meetings have helped him to be aware and grounded in his desire to address every pressing issue concerning the people of his constituency and Kwara as a whole.

The speaker promised to intensify inclusiveness and quality representation for the people of the state.

He enjoined the people to continue to support the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as a way of showing appreciation for the good work his administration is doing, which includes the presence of both federal and state infrastructural projects in Baruten local government area.

He also implored the people of the area to be law abiding and see the issue of security is everybody’s business.

The speaker applauded the support of the traditional rulers and political stakeholders in the area, urging them to continue to cooperate with the state government.

Danladi-Salihu appealed to the people of his constituency to come out enmasse to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21, 2024 local government elections in the state.