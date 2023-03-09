As part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day Celebration, the African Women Foundation for Nation Building (WINBAFRICA) has urged government, social entrepreneurs and businesses to collaborate with women to open new vistas of cooperation, access, growth and development.

The founder of the group, Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi called on women not to lose focus in the global hour of numerous opportunities that transcends gender equality.

Speaking on the theme, “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” she also urged women to remember the strength they possess to build institutions that will cater for the concerns of the global hour and the future towards our sustainability and betterment of the world.

WINBAFRICA mandate is to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation building as well as creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.