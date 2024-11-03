The Oyo State chapter of the Child Protection Network has solicited the cooperation of the public against child exploitation, abuse and other forms of violence.

Coordinator of the group, Mrs Rosemary Odigbo, made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Ibadan at the commencement of an annual 19 days of activism against violence towards the children.

Odigbo, who frowned at the level of child exploitation, neglect and injustice, disclosed that many cases of child abuse are unreported, hence the need to spotlight the importance of accessible and safe channels for reporting incidents and ensuring that every child knows they have ready advocates to protect them.

She appealed to stakeholders to collaborate toward creating a formidable front to end violence against children whom she described as the most vulnerable in the society.

“Let this campaign remind us that the fight to protect children is a continuous one. Our commitment cannot end when the 19 days conclude; it must become an ongoing pledge to work towards a future where every child in Oyo State and beyond is free from violence.

“We call on everyone to be a part of this effort. Spread the message, support the activities, and use your platforms to amplify the voices of those who cannot always speak for themselves. Together, we can foster a safer, kinder world for every child,” she said.

Also speaking, the group’s Deputy Coordinator, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile highlighted that activities for the 19 days activism against child violence to include raising awareness on children in armed conflict, child sexual abuse, bullying, child labour and prostitution among others, adding that with media collaboration, the advocacy will yield its desired result.

Otesile said the fight against child violence was a collective effort that must involve parents, government, and judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

While reacting to the recent death of a secondary school student in Ogun State as a result of corporal punishment by the deceased’s teacher, Otesile and a child rights advocate, Alhaji Iskilu Yusuf said any punishment that inflict injuries on any child had become torture which should be guided against.

Yusuf said Nigeria cannot afford to neglect the generality of the children, saying they must be prepared for the future.