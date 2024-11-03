Frank Warren has ruled out the possibility of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois facing Anthony Joshua in a rematch of their September bout, despite initial expectations of an immediate second encounter between the British heavyweights.

Speaking with BoxNation, the veteran promoter confirmed he was exploring other options for Dubois’ next fight, which is scheduled for February 22, as Joshua continues to recover from injuries sustained in their first meeting.

“I don’t see that (the Joshua rematch) happening next, so we are looking at a couple of things at the moment. I was hoping that we could get it done fairly quickly, but we won’t be able to get it done fairly quickly,” Warren said.

Dubois shocked the boxing world in September when he dramatically knocked out Joshua at Wembley to successfully defend his IBF world title for the first time, instantly becoming a household name in British boxing.

The emphatic victory had set up expectations for an immediate rematch, with Dubois heading into the proposed second bout as favourite. However, recent reports about Joshua’s lingering injuries cast doubt on the possibility of the rematch.

Warren revealed that negotiations for Dubois’ next fight are already in advanced stages.

“Sometime in the next week, we have got to be in a position where we can close on something, and we are talking to a few other guys. I want him out on that date (February 22), and he wants to be out on that date,” the promoter added.

Among the potential opponents linked to Dubois is fellow British heavyweight Fabio Wardley, who recently made headlines with a spectacular first-round knockout victory against Frazer Clarke.

However, Warren believes the timing isn’t right for this domestic showdown.

“I don’t see that (Fabio Wardley fight) happening next; I can’t see it being next. For me, that fight could be built into something mega; there is no doubt about that,” Warren explained, suggesting the all-British clash could be bigger with more buildup.

With both Joshua and Wardley ruled out, Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, have emerged as potential opponents for Dubois’ second title defence. The champion is reportedly keen to maintain his momentum as he eyes a possible rematch with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Warren is expected to announce Dubois’ next opponent in the coming weeks, as the IBF champion looks to build on his breakthrough win over Joshua and cement his position at the top of the heavyweight division.