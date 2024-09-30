The Arewa Electorate Rights (AER), under the leadership of Musa Ahmed Illela, has strongly criticised recent statements by a factional group urging Sokoto voters to reject Governor Ahmed Aliyu in the 2027 elections.

The AER described the calls as baseless, accusing the group’s leaders of being ‘busybodies’ seeking attention rather than providing constructive engagement.

In a statement issued on Monday, Illela affirmed that Governor Aliyu has consistently prioritised the welfare and security of Sokoto’s citizens, making strides in tackling the challenges posed by insecurity in the region. “This is not the time for distractions by groups that neither contribute to policy development nor understand the complexities of governance,” Illela stated.

He further argued that such divisive rhetoric aims to undermine the progress the governor has made in restoring peace and fostering development in Sokoto State. “These busybodies have no mandate or genuine interest in the wellbeing of the electorate. They are merely attempting to derail a government that has shown resilience and commitment.”

The AER urged Sokoto residents to ignore misleading narratives and focus on the successes achieved under the current administration, which include security reforms and social interventions aimed at improving livelihoods across the state.

Governor Aliyu, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains a popular figure in Sokoto State, with many hailing his efforts to address the region’s insecurity head-on. The AER emphasised that such attempts to create division would not sway the people from supporting the governor’s mission of peace and progress.