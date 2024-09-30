The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa is set to transform the continent’s leadership and business landscape with its inaugural TPP Fest, a summit designed to promote productivity, economic growth, and leadership excellence across Nigeria and the continent of Africa.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, TPP Fest Convener, Dr Abiola Salami, disclosed that the event will begin with the Emerging Leaders Summit featuring 15 speakers, including Harvard’s Prof. Dana Born, seasoned Board Chair, Dr Mosun Belo-Olusoga, and actor and entertainment icon, Alibaba Akpobome, and others.

The strategist stated, “The 3-day summit is scheduled to take place from October 2nd to 4th in Lagos, bringing together leaders and professionals from diverse backgrounds including human resources leaders, executive coaches and entrepreneurs to enhance skills, foster growth, and inspire transformative change through a packed schedule of workshops, seminars, and networking opportunities.

TPP Fest aims to equip participants with essential leadership skills, promote organisational well-being, and celebrate exceptional leadership.

Salami stressed that young professionals, women in business and the marketplace, and senior leaders in diverse sectors will drive an inclusive culture of leveraging the magic of emotional intelligence being a key part of the leadership and management summit.

He said, “On October 3rd, the TPP Woman of The Year – Women in Leadership Summit & Fun Day will take place to recognise the exceptional role of women leaders.

“The final day, October 4th, includes the Peak Performing C-Suite Networking Breakfast Recognition, themed: ‘Driving Transformational Leadership with the Magic of Emotional Intelligence.’ The TPP Awards & Dinner will follow swiftly on the final day from 6 PM to 10 PM.”

He added that with Nigeria’s 64th independence fast approaching, the festival aims to boost the local economy by increasing consumption of local products, creating jobs, promoting tourism as a platform to attain the lofty height.

Meanwhile, the event aligns with TPP’s mission to promote and celebrate leadership excellence in Africa, highlighting executives making significant contributions to their organisations and the continent.