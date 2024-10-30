A sociopolitical group, Good Legacy, has called on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure quality in the ongoing infrastructure projects across the state.

The group’s chairman, Akinosun Bankole, and secretary, Jide Gbolagade, in a jointly signed statement in Ibadan on Tuesday, cited the hurriedly completed Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, which was flooded on the day of commissioning as an example of a shoddy job.

The group tasked the governor to ensure the ongoing reconstruction and repair of roads in the Ibadan metropolis stands the test of time.

The group also gave the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso, which was barricaded for heavy-duty motors, as an example, adding that if the road were constructed correctly according to standards, certain vehicles would not need to be restricted from using the road.

It called on relevant government agencies in the state and federal governments to ensure contractors do their work as stipulated in the contract terms so that the people of Oyo state can enjoy the usage.

“The people of Oyo State deserve more than just commissioned projects; we want projects that will stand the test of time.

“The Lekan Salami Stadium debacle is a stark reminder that speed should not compromise quality.

“Another example is the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road, barricaded to heavy-duty motors. If done right, our roads should be able to accommodate all vehicles, not just select ones”, the group said.